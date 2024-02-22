Despite a goal from the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenezhe Feyenoord Rotterdam of the Netherlands was eliminated at the hands of the Rome of Italy, which reached the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa Leagueafter winning from the eleven steps by 4-2 after equaling 2-2 on aggregate in regulation time.
In their first confrontation, everything ended 1-1 on Dutch soil, while in the Olympic, The Pride of the South He quickly took the lead after five minutes through the Buenos Aires-born player, who took advantage of a rebound to send the ball into the back of the net. However, at 15', Lorenzo Pellegrini He equalized with a great goal from outside the area. El Bebote left the field of play at 78' and could no longer be involved in the penalty shootout, where the Slovakian Dávid Hancko and the Iranian Alireza Jahanbakhsh They failed for those of the Eredivisie.
Although the defeat was painful, The Chaquito He broke a drought of seven games without scoring in all the club's competitions. The attacker scored a blank in the local league against the Vitesse, Twente, AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdamin the Dutch Cup against the Farmers and AZ, in addition to the first leg of the Europa League against The wolf.
In any case, the youth squad Blue Cross He is in second place in the scoring table of the Eredivisie with 19 goals, only two goals behind the Greek leader Pavlidis Gospels of the AZ Alkmaar; already in general in the Europa Leaguethe one of Argentine descent has scored six goals in eleven matches.
