With videoWater consumption will not be the first thing that comes to mind when you buy a shirt from your favorite store. But the production of that shirt used 2500 liters of water. If you also buy jeans, that is another 7000 liters of water. It is one of the things to think about on World Water Day, an initiative of the UN.



Mar 22 2023

They are staggering numbers. Especially when you consider that in the Netherlands we buy an average of fifty new garments per year. Our closet is filled with over one hundred and seventy pieces of clothing, of which we hardly ever wear a third.

Can this be done better? Yes, there are solutions that are less harmful to water and the environment. Consider, for example, substances from mushrooms or kombucha. Curious? It is explained in the video above.

Tipping point

This is one of the episodes of the online video series Tipping point. In Tipping point the makers are looking for solutions to the climate problem. So: how can we use our own behavior to move climate change in the right direction? The series is voiced by Sacha de Boer. Watch all episodes below:

