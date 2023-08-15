The fourth son of Bayern’s new signing could be born in Munich and the alarm goes off for English fans: “Will he play for Germany?”
Harry Kane’s arrival at Bayern has concentrated the united firepower of the ravenous English and German tabloids on him and on everything that revolves around him. So every step of the attacker is followed, amplified and even alarms are born that make you smile. “Our worst nightmare” headlined the “Sun” about the family of the England captain, with a play on words between worst (the worst in English) and wurst (sausage in German) which have almost the same pronunciation. The nightmare that could disturb the British is the birth of Harry and Katie’s fourth child/daughter. The birth is imminent. Lady Kane also visited some clinics in Munich to give birth to the baby and if it were to be born in Bavaria according to the English newspaper “she could play for Germany in the future”. One or one (gender not yet known) Kane with an eagle shirt instead of the three lions? Sacrilege.
Nationality
—
Always assuming that “Harry junior or Harriette”, as Bild baptizes him, should become a famous sportsman in the future, it is very unlikely that he has the requisites for the “deutsch” representatives. The place of birth alone is not enough to have German nationality, it is also necessary that part of the family has been resident in Germany for at least eight years. At the moment it is not the case of the Kanes, but a clinic in Munich is enough to determine a summer nightmare for English fans.
