Harry Kane’s arrival at Bayern has concentrated the united firepower of the ravenous English and German tabloids on him and on everything that revolves around him. So every step of the attacker is followed, amplified and even alarms are born that make you smile. “Our worst nightmare” headlined the “Sun” about the family of the England captain, with a play on words between worst (the worst in English) and wurst (sausage in German) which have almost the same pronunciation. The nightmare that could disturb the British is the birth of Harry and Katie’s fourth child/daughter. The birth is imminent. Lady Kane also visited some clinics in Munich to give birth to the baby and if it were to be born in Bavaria according to the English newspaper “she could play for Germany in the future”. One or one (gender not yet known) Kane with an eagle shirt instead of the three lions? Sacrilege.