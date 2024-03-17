Mexican actresses Olivia Collins and Ivonne Montero make headlines, Well, it has been reported in several media that they had labor problems. Ivonne made it public that Olivia had disrespected her and tried to physically attack her.

Now, Olivia Collins comes to her defense and attacks Ivonne Montero: “It's vulgar that he has his fifteen minutes of fame,” she told reporters in Mexico City after being questioned about what she thought of the statements against her.

Olivia Collins assures that Ivonne Montero is to blame for the problems between them, mainly what happened between dressing rooms, as they work together on the staging 'I'm looking for the man of my life, I already had a husband'.

Olivia Collins. Instagram photo

Days ago, Ivonne Montero He stated that he had strong problems with Olivia Collins. They had words, because she locked herself in her dressing room and when Olivia wanted to enter, he thought that she had left her outside of her 'on purpose' and to bother her.

Olivia Collins reportedly reacted violently, kicking and screaming, said Ivonne Montero; Later, Olivia narrated that Ivonne had closed the door and acted with bad intentions.

Now, olivia Collins mentions that he will not fall for Ivonne Montero's dirty play: “I'm dying of laughter, I'm a professional, I'm dedicated to working and doing good, I don't have gossip, I'm in the news.”

“No, it's absolutely not worth it to me, that is, 'x' is like a ghost next to me.”. When people speak like that out of ardor, it shows, tell me what you're talking about and I'll tell you what you lack,” Olivia Collins tells journalists, as shared on several news portals.

