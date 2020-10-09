This general increase in prices goes badly with companies who believe that the health crisis and its consequences do not justify everything.

When insurers are added to the list of business difficulties in the midst of a health and economic crisis … The insurance sector has indeed announced significant increases in their rates. VS’is one of the files that annoys Xavier Denamur, owner of five restaurants in Paris: “With the premiums that restaurateurs have paid so far, insurers have been quite successful. It is not the fact that we had an administrative closure that will cost them a lot of money “, he explains.



We are not going to cry for the insurers Xavier denamur to franceinfo

On trial against his insurer, Axa, he cannot imagine, in the midst of a pandemic, having to pay more for his insurance contracts: “If it is for tomorrow to offer more expensive contracts while removing the risk, it is sure that we will not be very happy. If the insurers want to use the pretext of the epidemic to make it a cave of Ali Baba for them, it’s a bit limited. They take us at a time when we have a bit of a knife to our throat, when we need cash. But maybe it’s the role of insurers to have a bit of trouble to compensate their policyholders … “



The increases are there. Companies that have started to look into renegotiating their insurance have sometimes had rather unpleasant surprises, says Pierre Denorsberg, boss of broker Siaci Saint Honoré:“We have seen increases of 40%, 50%, 60%.”

I even saw a file with an 80% increase! Pierre Denorsberg to franceinfo

In fact, insurance, premium and deductible prices started to increase last year after 20 years of decline. But this year, for fear of bankruptcy, insurers are increasing their rates in unprecedented proportions, underlines Pierre Denorsberg : “The deductibles are increased, the prices are increased. They are very steep, it is very very complicated. The renewal at the end of the year will be apocalyptic.”



For Oliver Wilde, president of AMRAE, an association specializing in corporate risk management, the problem is that insurers do not go into detail: “What is worrying is not only the significant increase in premiums, but this in a global and systematic way for all companies. We are in a very tense economic context, suddenly it is violent!”



The French federation of insurance companies, which nevertheless advocates a duty of transparency on its site, did not respond to our requests for interviews. Insurers justify these increases by the increase in the number of claims over the past ten years.