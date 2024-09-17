A few minutes ago the news arrived that the health conditions of the former footballer Toto Schillaci would have worsened dramatically. The doctors had spoken of a small improvement, but apparently everything would have taken a different turn, but not entirely unexpected.

Totò Schillaci’s Illness

Toto Schillaciformer footballer of the Juventus And of Inter as well as the Italian national team is in the balance, as its health conditions continue to worsen as time goes by. The former footballer is hospitalized in Palermo where, unfortunately, he is facing a tumor which slowly seems to get the better of him.

The man has been through a lot, but he has never thought of giving up and is doing everything he can to get back on his feet. Until a few days ago, doctors had spoken of a improvement sudden for the footballer, whose conditions had been defined as stable.

A few days ago he was in the pulmonology department where he had gone following yet another illness. The doctors had then decided to reduce the amount of oxygen to be administered to him, but something seems to have gone wrong.

The champion’s condition is getting worse and worse

The last one medical bulletin of the footballer has not been the best, as the man continues to be hospitalized in the pneumology department of the civic hospital of Palermo. The doctors who have taken care of him since the beginning of his illness have once again expressed their opinion on him.

These have declared as the improvement of the past few days is in remission, as his health continues to worsen. Unfortunately, his is an insidious disease, very aggressive and equally unpredictable, which is why we can do nothing but hope even if his conditions now seem desperate. We await further updates.