The beauty is subjective and relativeespecially if it is about human beauty, which is why the viral video on TikTok of a Latin American woman who says that being pretty “is a nightmare” has opened a debate on the internet.

Although it is said a lot that beauty depends on the eye that looks at it, the truth is that, in general, advertising and companies for many years have sold certain images of men and women that are considered physically attractiveHence, many people think that those who have this quality are very lucky onesand it is precisely for this reason that a video in which a young woman asserts the opposite has become popular.

It was through the social network TikTok where the young woman identified as Shye Lee posted a video in which she shared with her followers that her superficial beauty has brought her more trouble than good.

According to what was declared by the woman of Puerto Rican origin in the viral tiktok, the fact that she is “pretty” has caused people to perceive her only superficially without really getting to know her.

“It’s so sad when your heart is so pure, but your intentions are not! One thing a pretty girl lacks and wants more is to find genuine people to keep around her,” she emphasized.

Likewise, as an example, the young Latin American revealed that within her closest circle of friends there was a friend of hers who always criticized her way of dressing and, at the same time, tried to turn her other friends against her.

It is so, coupled with the bad experiences she has had with her friends, partners and her own family for being “pretty”the tiktoker has considered that her physical attractiveness is like a kind of “curse”.

In this sense, Shye Lee emphasized that she does not want to be taken into account only for being attractive, which is why she stated that she is tired of people claiming that pretty girls tend to have greater privileges in society than those who are not.