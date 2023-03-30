The man, whose name was not revealed, was able to find the gold nugget in the Victorian goldfields, which are rich in the yellow metal and have attracted treasure hunters since the nineteenth century.

The BBC quoted Darren Camp, who valued and bought the nugget, as saying it was the largest combined amount of gold he had seen in his 43-year career.

According to Camp, he evaluated the 4.6-kilogram nugget that the man found using a metal detector, and concluded that just over half of the rock’s weight consists of gold, which is equivalent to 2.6 kilograms.

Finally, Camp estimated the price of the entire rock with gold at $160,000.

Camp explained that the man’s discovery is evidence that there is still gold present in Victoria in the so-called “golden triangle” or “gold fields,” adding that emerging prospectors must be persistent in their search for gold.