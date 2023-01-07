The General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police, represented by the Lost and Found Department, surprised a tourist from Kyrgyzstan, while she was coming to the country, by handing her a valuable watch, valued at about 110 thousand dirhams, which she had lost a year ago in Dubai on a previous visit.

The tourist thanked the Dubai Police General Command for surprising her with the watch, after she thought she would not find it again, noting that she was “very happy to have her precious piece back.”

The tourist was in the country a year ago, and she lost her watch in a hotel before leaving for the airport, and she did not discover her loss. Upon her arrival to her home country, she had a traffic accident and believed that she had lost her watch in the accident, not in Dubai.

Dubai police tried to communicate with the tourist after finding the watch in the hotel, via phone or through her account on the social networking site, to no avail.

His Excellency Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, affirmed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command, under the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to work to make Dubai tourists happy and provide them with services and meet their needs with a high professionalism.

He explained that the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations received a report from a hotel stating that a tourist of Kyrgyz nationality left the country and left her precious watch behind, pointing out that immediately after receiving the communication, the Lost and Found Department contacted the aforementioned via her phone registered in the hotel, and after communication it was found that the owner The number is one of the reservation companies.

His Excellency Major General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf added that the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations surprised the tourist when she returned to Dubai again and handed her her precious watch, which she did not believe, because she believed that she had lost her watch during a traffic accident in her country.

Major General Al-Jallaf stressed that making tourists happy in the Emirate of Dubai is one of the strategic directions of the Dubai Police General Command, in order for them to experience a safe and unforgettable tourism experience.