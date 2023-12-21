After its release in theaters on Wednesday, December 20, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', or 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' in Spanish, has received unfavorable reviews from experts. The reviews have just arrived and the film has failed to convince: the visual effects have been questioned for their quality and the jokes are considered out of place. Even the direction of James Wan, recognized for films like 'M3gan', 'Annabelle', 'Saw' and 'The Nun', has been harshly questioned, pointing out that it does not reach the level shown in the first installment, directed by himself.

Rotten Tomatoesknown for compiling reviews from various sources, gives the film a poor 38% approval rating from critics, a marked decrease compared to the 65% obtained by the previous 'Aquaman' installment in 2018. However, the performance of Jason Momoa has been highlighted as the most redeemable, praising its willingness to do a good job.

What criticisms did experts make about the movie 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'?

“Oversaturated cliches, a forgettable plot, and a half-hearted cast… If this is the last film in the DC Extended Universe, it should sink into the depths and never be seen again.”“wrote expert Peter Bradshaw for The Guardian newspaper, who rated the film of the king of the seas 1 out of 5.

“James Wan returns to the aquatic superhero, in the sequel to his great success. This time it has a script that is too simple, with simplistic character motivations and dialogues that ChatGPT would write better.”said Juan Luis Sánchez from 'Butaca21'.

Besides, “Nothing in this film is especially noteworthy. The script is vague and predictable, the effects are tuned just enough so that the excess of CGI is not noticeable and its protagonists are limited to being talking heads underwater”assured Alejandro Pereira from 'Butaca y Butacón'.

Critics placed a lot of emphasis on the film's visual effects. Photo: Warner Bros.

What is 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' about?

The plot of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' introduces us to the world of Arthur Curry, now King of the Oceans and father, struggling to find the balance between his royalty and his responsibilities. However, an unexpected enemy emerges: the Black Manta, armed with a dark trident and thirsty for revenge. Faced with the need to stop him, Aquaman is forced to form an alliance with Orm, his imprisoned brother whom he defeated in the first film.