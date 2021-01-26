We are sorely lacking in personnel trained in the hospital, and that, all categories combined. This is one of the reasons for the tensions that we experience regularly, as soon as the activity increases even moderately as is the case every winter and every summer. The current situation in my service is particularly enlightening on the duplicity of our leaders in this area. Following the dramatic Strasbourg Samu affair, the public authorities were finally concerned about the lack of training for medical regulation assistants (MRAs), i.e. the staff who receive emergency calls in the medical, that is to say the people who receive emergency calls in the 15 centers. While they only benefited from job adaptation training after their hiring and their professional situation , a one-year initial training course has been set up. The first graduates recently arrived in my Samu. These are young people who have chosen this profession with a real motivation for emergency medicine.

From CDD to CDD

But what a disillusionment when, unlike what had been promised to them by their teachers, they were offered fixed-term contracts of three months, with the need to pass a competitive examination to be tenured, without any date of review is communicated to them. By discussing with their colleagues in post, they were not more reassured: some of them accumulate CDD for several years and impatiently await a tenure or at least a CDI. Race results: three resignations which will surely result in abandoning the profession. Such a waste ! This is unfortunately the sad reality at the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, the largest hospital in Europe, directed by Martin Hirsch, who boasts, in all his books and during his appearances in the media, of his social fiber . But what a tartufferie! This is one more reason to validate our demand for a real plan for training and hiring staff, which includes pre-recruitments with a salary from the start of studies and a stable job from the time of hiring in the establishments.

Find his previous post, “The vultures from Pfizer”, and all of his columns.