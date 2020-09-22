Last Saturday, I arrived at 7:30 am at the hospital to take care of my guard at Samu 93 and headed for the lingerie to take my outfit for the day. Bad surprise – which has tended to become recurrent for several months, however – no outfit in my size is available and the lockers are practically empty. Fortunately, I have kept some personal belongings in my office and can still dress for work. I then meet a colleague who is finishing his night and who tells me that, in anticipation of these regular breaks, he always keeps in his closet the holding of his previous session to possibly put it back in case of need. Hello hygiene!

After asking the logistics agent of the service for the reasons for this situation, he once again confirmed that the delivery of the lingerie the day before was very small and that the stock was quickly exhausted. I then call the guard to ask him to find a solution. Knowing me, she immediately contacted the on-call administrator at home to cover herself, report this dysfunction and ask her for instructions. The only solution this colleague found was to take clothes from the hospital linen reserve for staff in other departments, which are not really suited to our work in ambulances at the Samu and outside. In short, it’s better than nothing, and I thank him for it, stressing in passing that his task as a guard is very thankless!

Here is a new illustration of the great misery of hospitals, managed like companies having to operate just in time, without any reserve of material. While we are under tension with new Covid patients, it is particularly appalling, after running out of masks, to run out of work clothes. The ARS and hospital management, instead of assailing us with requests for figures – sometimes false, moreover, because they visibly have difficulties making additions -, aiming to feed their communication, should instead mobilize their means to ensure their role which is, above all, to provide us with the means to be able to work under “normal” conditions in order to do our job. But, obviously, this is not their priority. This is what must be changed by giving power back to the staff in the establishments, because who better than them knows how to work well.

