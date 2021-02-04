More and more voices are raised to point out that, in the face of the crisis, the market cannot be the solution. The French situation, and more broadly in Europe and around the world, is a sad illustration of this. As far as France is concerned, we can only observe the drift of our pharmaceutical industry in recent years, which relied on several successful companies such as Rhône-Poulenc, Roussel-Uclaf, Synthélabo, which, over the course of restructuring, have were absorbed to create the Sanofi group.

The logic of merger to so-called global size is in fact proving counterproductive. It results in regroupings whose objective is to reduce the workforce and to eliminate sites to “make economies of scale”, but, in fact, to maximize the margins, therefore the remuneration of the shareholders.

The other axis implemented is to get rid of its internal research tools to subcontract this activity to start-ups and use public laboratories, offered on a platform by the law on the reform of universities which backs them to foundations collecting “donations” from industry. Donations which are obviously tax-exempt.

This is, in a few words, the explanation of the massive job cuts made by Sanofi in recent years in its research units and which continue today with the announcement of a new plan to cut 400 jobs. The result of this policy is catastrophic: not only is France no longer in the leading group of innovative countries in this field, but, moreover, Sanofi is failing in the development of a vaccine. But all is well for the shareholders, with the payment of dividends exceeding, year in and year out, more than 10% of turnover.

As far as Europe and the planet are concerned, we are currently seeing that the rich countries monopolize the vaccines and we are even learning that AstraZeneca is charging poorer countries more for its product …

In addition, our political leaders refuse to apply the measures provided for by the various laws on trade and intellectual property, so that vaccines are no longer covered by patents but become free of rights in order to be produced everywhere in the world. world at the best cost.

This crisis cruelly highlights the fact that the market, and therefore capitalist logic, does not allow us to respond to the urgencies of the crisis linked to the coronavirus. That is why rapid changes are essential.

Find his previous post, “Requisition”, and all of his columns.