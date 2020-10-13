The shortage of caregivers motivates rather incomprehensible decisions on the part of medico-administrative officials. Indeed, in many establishments, caregivers who test positive for the coronavirus can continue to work if they do not present symptoms. But then, are they contagious or not? Does wearing a mask prevent contamination of patients?

A case of shortage management

The answer to these questions is obviously not the same for the “managers” of the crisis depending on the profession and the workplace. In fact, in a company, whatever the working conditions, eviction is compulsory for seven days. Recently, an employee was even fired for coming to work while testing positive. How to understand this variable geometry policy? It’s simple, as with masks, then tests at the start of the epidemic, these decisions have nothing to do with coherent public health measures. They are motivated only by the management of the shortage. Shortage which is known and which has even worsened since the beginning of the year.

Since the crisis, no recruitment plan has been put in place by the government and resignations are numerous.

Indeed, even the president of the Hospital Federation of France, institutional representation of hospitals, recently declared that there were fewer staff currently in hospitals than in January. In fact, since the crisis, no recruitment plan has been put in place by the government and there are many resignations due to the continued deterioration of working conditions and the disappointment with the Ségur de la santé.

Mobilization on October 15

In my establishment, the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, the largest hospital in Europe, the social report figures job cuts at around 3,400 over the past three years, including 2,000 nursing jobs. The only solution is therefore to employ potentially contagious personnel, with all the risks that this entails. This situation fully justifies the mobilization of October 15 to demand a training plan and massive and immediate hiring in the sectors of health and social action. There is no shortage of unemployed people who could be immediately hired as agents of the hospital services in order to relieve the work of carers.

