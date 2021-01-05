Christophe Prudhomme is a doctor at Samu 93.

Beyond the new government neglect of the organization of vaccination, the problem that arises for the coming weeks is the production capacity of vaccines by pharmaceutical companies.

The various states, including France, have rushed to sign contracts with manufacturers without compensation with regard to intellectual property, that is to say patents. The content of these documents is not available because current French and European laws do not allow us to obtain all of the information, under the pretext of the famous “business secrecy”, within the framework of “free competition and undistorted ”. This means that business law is superior to human rights, especially that of universal accessibility to health goods and services, as defined by the World Health Organization.

“This situation was deliberately created to maximize profits in the shortest possible time. “

Indeed, the countries which have started to massively vaccinate their populations see their stocks running out and they have no guarantee of being able to continue their program at the desired height. While it is true that the production of new vaccines is complex, the weakness of the ramp-up of production is linked to the fact that the number of factories authorized to produce is limited by the patent owners. This situation was deliberately created to maximize profits over the shortest time, according to the famous capitalist adage: “Everything that is rare is expensive. I am rare, therefore I am expensive. ”

Faced with a global crisis like the one we are experiencing, it is unacceptable that priority should be given to the collection of property rights and not to technology transfers in order to meet the needs of the world population. Research on vaccines has been almost entirely financed by public funds, laboratories must be required to lift patent rights. All this shows that it is urgent to impose vaccines, and more broadly drugs, as essential global goods that must escape the commercial sector.

