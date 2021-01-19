Viruses, and infectious patients more generally, do not know administrative boundaries. Our social organization, during these last centuries, has created countries with borders which delimit more or less homogeneous populations. As we see with the regionalist claims, this organization does not always correspond to the histories of the communities and there are within the same country more important interregional differences than within geographical areas which extend between two countries. This notion of living area and region is essential for understanding the progression of epidemics.

This is because the infectious agent spreads within an area where people live together. Then the propagation takes place through displacements. Our country is not huge, but we have seen, since the emergence of the coronavirus, strong regional differences in the incidence and evolution of the epidemic. This shows us that the border is not always on the Rhine, but that it perhaps at the steps of Brittany. These elements should be taken into account to adapt measures to limit the circulation of the virus. Shouldn’t certain areas, towns or regions be isolated by limiting movement outside their “borders” for a determined period?

It is legitimate to consider all hypotheses and discuss them, rather than imposing increasingly advanced curfew schedules, the effectiveness of which is not proven. If the reality of the “border” is obvious for trips from one continent to another, the reality is quite different in Europe, a geographical area with a very high population density. The simple reminder of the existence of several hundred thousand cross-border workers can make us aware of this. So it is not the closing of national borders, agitated by political representatives interested in something other than the search for efficiency, which represents “the solution”. We need another type of debate to regain the confidence essential to the best collective solutions. Which must be multiple and coordinated if we want to get rid of this epidemic.

