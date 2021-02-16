The newspaper the echoes published on Monday a very interesting article titled “How the Covid is reshaping the profits of pharmaceutical companies”. We learn that the turnover of the top ten drug companies in 2020 was 468.5 billion dollars and that the operating profit, that is to say the profits, amounted to 108.9 billion dollars. dollars, or 23% of sales. This means that for a product sold for $ 10, the lab generates $ 2.3 profit.

A comparison is enlightening on the enormity of this figure: the operating profit of Toyota, one of the most profitable automobile companies in the world, was 8.2% before the crisis. The pharmaceutical industry is therefore one of the most profitable activities in the world while it produces essential goods for the world population. In the context of the current pandemic, which requires the massive production of vaccines, at the best cost, with availability for all the countries of the planet, we can point to a major anomaly. So is it reasonable to leave things as they are? Surely not.

Beyond the European petition “No profit on the pandemic” The question arises of the public control of the production of drugs, which cannot be market products like any other. Opponents of this development tell us that it is normal for shareholders to benefit from a return on their investment. This is where the shoe pinches. Because, in fact, these famous investors rely heavily on public research and the socialization of spending to reap shameful profits.

I am not an economist but I note that the profits of Sanofi alone represent more than the sum granted by the government for the famous Ségur of health. So I can only wonder, as a caregiver, about the abnormality of this state of affairs which largely explains the difficulties encountered in our hospitals, due to the chronic lack of resources maintained by governments for too long.

