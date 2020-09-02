The issue of mask wearing and its obligation continues to be the red rag waved by the government, accompanied by the threat of generalized reconfinement. The strategy of power since the beginning of the crisis has been erratic. First of all lies to hide the shortage, then a grotesque debate on the places where the obligation applies, used to escape the real problem which is the difficulty of being tested, to arrive at an authoritarian and infantilizing decision to the generalization of the obligation, including in the street. Fortunately, we have escaped the aberration of the mask for cyclists and joggers!

If the number of people tested positive has increased sharply for two weeks, the same is not true of the number of patients. This does not mean that we should not remain vigilant because we are learning about it every day with this epidemic and all the hypotheses, including the most alarmist, must be considered. But this does not mean that it is necessary to panic the population and especially to infantilize it, with the threat of sanctions vis-à-vis measures that do not appear convincing at the level of their priority to fight against the ‘infection. Indeed, no serious study has shown the reality of contagions in an open environment except when distancing was not respected. The essential measure is therefore to respect the distances above all and to wear the mask when this is not possible. Moreover, while no derogation seems possible in the street, the Minister of Labor has just announced that ad hoc arrangements would be possible in business. What logic, when we note that a good number of homes, and therefore places of contamination, are precisely located in the workplace!

It would be much more useful to obtain popular support for the proposed measures by explaining rather than imposing. Only the conviction of the correctness of the constraints put in place will make it possible to obtain an appropriate attitude and to avoid the virulent opposition of groups of people, often instrumentalized by political organizations dangerous precisely for the freedoms they claim to defend.

Faced with an epidemic, it is of course necessary to take measures to limit its extension, while remaining humble, because it is more often its natural evolution more than the barrier measures that lead to its extinction. Today the strategy must be mutifactorial: of course the mask but with its limits, especially the tests and the fastest isolation of the contaminated people and especially a capacity of the health system to be able to meet the needs, both in town and to the hospital. However, it is on this last question that the shoe pinches and the means are still not available. Because it is a question of preventing people from falling ill, but above all of being able to treat them when they are. However, the extent of the crisis in our country was solely linked to the difficulties of our hospitals in welcoming an influx of patients, quite brutal in time but all in all limited in number, because they were bloodless due to the policies of budgetary restrictions imposed. For more than 20 years.

