The calamitous management of the current crisis by the government was foreseeable in view of the dismantling of the state administration that has been at work for several years. Indeed, the directorates of the Ministry of Health have never been particularly rich in qualified personnel, since they were rarely integrated into a full ministry and remained under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance. In addition, we have seen the growth over time, to replace them, of many agencies with staff with multiple statutes, aimed at gradually reducing the number of civil servants. The particularity of these new structures is that they are generally managed, no longer by senior civil servants, but by people from the private sector, providing management techniques focused on financial objectives, oblivious to public service missions.

It is also necessary to underline a certain degradation of values ​​among the senior civil servants, many multiplying the back and forth between public and private, using to sell their experience and their network in the State apparatus, for the benefit of their new employers. We therefore do not have “too much administration”, as some would have us believe in order to continue their operation to dismantle our public services. On the contrary, the current carelessness is directly the result of the weakness and the destructuring of the State tools which are the central administrations and of their decentralized structures which were in particular the Ddass and the Drass in the field of action. health and social.

The term “central administration” is not trivial because today we see that each agency acts in its own corner, without any coordination, sometimes with contradictory opinions and decisions between the different structures. We therefore need today not less State, but more State, with administrations and civil servants finding the means and effective decision-making processes for coordinated and rapidly implemented actions. Everything that we missed and that we lack today to fight effectively against the coronavirus pandemic.

Find Christophe Prudhomme’s previous post, “Marché”, and all of his columns.