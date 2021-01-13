The Ségur de la santé dissatisfies all professionals in the health and social action sector. For weeks, medico-social staff, excluded from salary increases, have been mobilized with multiple strike movements. This is surely why organizations that signed the protocol, such as the CFDT, by speaking of a “historic agreement”, feel obliged to call for actions under pressure from employees. This is how several doctors’ unions have called for an unlimited strike movement from Monday, January 11. This is of course a symbolic action. Doctors are assigned and ensure the normal functioning of the hospital. While no response to the strike notice had been given by the Minister of Health, Monday morning, all hospital doctors received a letter signed Olivier Véran in their inbox. This text praises the agreement made with certain unions and does not answer the questions at all. It is in particular the fact that the new methods of remuneration lengthen the working time to reach the last step, of twelve years for the doctors in post, and to eight years for those who will be hired from this year. In addition, nothing is planned to respond to the problems of working conditions, in particular the arduousness of the night guards, which today make doctors flee from the public hospital to the lucrative private sector or the interim. The refusal of any social dialogue and communication by electronic mail, being limited to an “explanation of text”, confirm Olivier Véran’s contempt for the demands of the staff. Mr. Minister, the hospital and more generally the health system can only function at the present time with a strong mobilization of the personnel, who ask for a respect that you refuse them today, in a denial of the problems dear to your mentor, the President of the Republic. Know that the staff are angry and will let it know during the action day of the health and social action sectors, on January 21, at the call of a group of trade unions, collectives and citizen associations.