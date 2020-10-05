Dr Christophe Prudhomme’s post

Doctor at Samu 93

Scarlet with anger! Yes, we are, faced with the climate of fear maintained by the government with ever more restrictive measures, the effectiveness of which is questionable. Indeed, the only relevant criterion to measure the severity of the crisis is the number of intensive care beds occupied. However, if the government had really heard the professionals in the field, it would have taken advantage of the summer to equip at least 12,000 resuscitation beds, as had been recommended in May with regard to international comparisons. But nothing was done. And, at the moment, a little more than 1,300 resuscitation beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, an occupancy rate of just under 25% nationally. With 12,000 beds, we would be below 10% occupancy rate and there, we would fall back into “green”. It is therefore the lack of suitable hospital resources and government anticipation that is at the origin of the current situation. In fact, this activity overload prevents us from managing both the flow of usual patients and those affected by the coronavirus. It is necessary to wonder about the fact that the new deprogramming of patients carry the risk of an excess mortality in the long term which is likely to be higher than that due to the epidemic. All this, without counting the fact that health has three components: the physical, the psychological and the social. However, the current strategy ignores the consequences on the last two elements. We are already seeing an explosion in psychiatric decompensations. Not to mention the fact that worry and anxiety, which affect more and more people, have repercussions on the general health of the population. And what about the social, with the explosion of unemployment and the atrophy of relationships as well as contacts with others. We don’t know how long we will be faced with this virus. We must therefore live with it, of course by adopting behaviors adapted to everyday life. But that cannot be the abandonment of other patients in the hospital and a social life reduced to its simplest expression. The current urgency is therefore not to close the bars, but to hire massively in the hospital to open beds, more particularly resuscitation beds, and this in a sustainable way, to be able to calmly manage the months and years. who come. There is also an urgent need to review the testing policy, making greater use of rapid tests which could be repeated several times a week for populations at risk. This would allow infectious people to be isolated early and maintain an almost normal daily life.