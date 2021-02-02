Time is no longer to quibble over the development of containment measures, especially as their effectiveness is quite relative with regard to the examples of countries which have little or no containment. The urgency today is the availability of vaccines for the entire world population. While we can rejoice at the speed with which vaccines of different types have been developed, the question of how to organize their mass production remains open in view of the current behavior of pharmaceutical companies. In a health crisis, the market alone cannot prevail. Especially since research on these vaccines has been largely funded by cash advances granted by different countries to pre-order doses. The first scandal is the refusal of access to the entire content of the contracts under cover of “business secrecy”. The health emergency today requires a completely different strategy from our governments and the European Commission. This involves triggering the procedure known as “ex officio license”, authorized by Article 31 of the 1994 World Trade Organization intellectual property agreement. This procedure makes it possible to free oneself from rights related to patents and to oblige companies to provide all the information useful for the production of goods deemed essential for the population of the planet. Simply put, the new vaccines would become generics that can be produced by any manufacturer who can. We have factories in Europe, and particularly in France, including those of Sanofi in Normandy and in the Lyon region, which can be mobilized in a few weeks, with the necessary adjustments. Here too, the legal arsenal exists and is provided to us by the law on health security of 23 March 2020 which authorizes “the requisition of all goods and services necessary for the fight against the health disaster”. It is therefore time for the President of the Republic, instead of tweeting unnecessary messages, to take the necessary decisions to implement these measures and ask Europe to follow him on this road.

Dr Christophe Prudhomme’s post Doctor at Samu 93