To stay healthy, we cannot continue to undergo confinement imposing a work / rest rhythm excluding any other social activity. This is particularly true for nursing staff subject to significant constraints, and who cannot recover during their rest periods, because they no longer have any access to any leisure activity. It is even becoming forbidden to walk, as we have seen recently with the evacuation of the quays of the Seine, on the grounds of too large a crowd. But who is responsible for these gatherings, if not those which impose a 6 p.m. curfew in one of the densest cities in the world? It is obvious that everyone will end up in the same place at the same time!

Faced with this ineptitude, it becomes urgent to allow everyone to find the leisure activities of their choice, whether it is walking in the city, in the forest, on a beach or even going to the theater, to the cinema, to visit a museum. or attend a concert, a show. Relaxing, laughing, applauding or crying with emotion, exchanging your appreciation of what you have seen, read or heard are essential for a good mental balance. All of this is lacking today and has an impact on the state of health of the population with an explosion in requests for consultation and treatment in psychiatry. We will have to agree to put these elements in relation to the epidemic situation. Of course, we must continue to respect a certain number of barrier gestures. But what difference in terms of risk is there between being in public transport, at work or in a store, a cultural place? A priori none, which allowed the restrictions on these activities to be lifted in a certain number of countries, without an acceleration of contamination being observed. So, let’s demand the end of the curfew and the reopening of leisure and cultural places without delay, with reasoned and reasonable adaptations, because the benefit / risk ratio in terms of health goes in this direction.