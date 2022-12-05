Home page World

Catherine Reikowski

Thuringia, Erfurt: Snow lies on a hut on the Christmas huts on the Wenigemarkt. © Michael Reichel/dpa-Bildfunk

The snow is moving from the east to the north: from Saxony, Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt across the low mountain ranges to the north. For the coming weekend, some models will see more snow.

Munich – Snow and minus 1 degree in Berlin, snow in Kassel and Rostock: Some regions of Germany are expecting new winter weather on Saturday, like weather Online predicted. As early as Friday morning, people in parts of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia woke up with snowflakes: between eight and 15 centimeters of fresh snow were measured, as reported by the German Weather Service (DWD) said there were disruptions to road traffic.

The road maintenance departments are once again making sure that the roads are free this year. However, there are also a number of things to consider for road users. © Symbolic picture: Picture agency PantherMedia/olko1975

On Saturday the snow will then move from east to north: Loud wetter.de the central low mountain ranges get some snow first. Towards the north, however, the precipitation turns from snow to rain – so that the coasts do not see snow, but do see rain showers.

No snow in the rest of Germany yet: dry weather despite fog and clouds

The rest of Germany will remain mostly dry on Saturday, despite lots of clouds and fog. Noisy weather Online the northwest and west even get to see some sunshine thanks to loosening. The maximum values ​​​​are +6 degrees in the west, otherwise at minus one to plus two degrees. Cold east wind cools the coasts.

A little more sun is loud wetteronline.de to see on the mountains in the south, at the edge of the Alps with a föhn wind the temperatures also rise to 3 to 5 degrees, while on the Zugspitze it is minus 5 degrees.

Germany weather: Will winter come with lots of snow next weekend?

The background to the snowy weather is air prone to high levels of fog from the western Russian high Erik, which lies over Great Britain together with the Gordon foothills. After Saturday, however, the snow will subside, and no more snow is to be expected anywhere on Sunday. Alternately humid and slightly colder air will come to Germany at the beginning of the week. Wetteronline reports snow for southern Germany on Monday, and then again for eastern and central Germany on Tuesday.

In December, icy temperatures could set in in Germany (symbol image), say meteorologists. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

According to most weather models, a real onset of winter is not yet in sight, as wetter.de reports. But the American weather model is an exception: It is already predicting a sustained onset of winter for the coming weekend. It remains to be seen whether the Christmas markets will then take place in the snow. (cat)