Rod Stewart’s 11-year-old son passed out while playing football: moments of pure terror for the global rock star

Moments of pure terror experienced by one of the most important living legends ever in the history of world music, Rod Stewart. The British singer-songwriter, in an interview, told what happened to his 11-year-old son Aiden. While playing a soccer match, the boy fell ill and turned blue, necessitating an ambulance on the pitch.

Rod Stewart, born in London in 1945, can undoubtedly be regarded as one of the biggest rock stars ever in the history of music. His songs are among the most listened to and his albums among the best-selling ever.

Today he is 77 years old. In his life he was married three times and he had all his wives eight children. The last of these, the little one Aidenborn from the relationship with the model and TV personality Penny Lancaster, has recently brought the singer-songwriter considerable concern.

Interviewed by FourFourTwothe star said that the little one, while playing a football match, suffered an illness and fell ill slumped to the ground.

We thought my son had a heart attack. He was turning blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. He was scared, but it turned out to be a panic attack.

The level of voltage during that game, the singer said, he was already high. That’s because just minutes earlier, another ambulance had had to come to help a teammate of Aiden’s who had received a bad blow to the head.

Rod Stewart and the death of his brothers

It’s not a particularly lucky time for Rod Stewart. About a month ago, his other son sean was finished in hospital following a bad road collision.

Within two months, then, the rock star had to say farewell to two of his brothersDan and Bob, who disappeared within two months of each other.

To them is dedicated thelast post that the singer-songwriter has published on his social profiles: