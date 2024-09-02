Coming out, the artist appears emotional, especially when talking about the years he lived with the fear of his parents’ reaction

On social media, the singer found the will and serenity to admit his sexual preferences to his followers, in other words, he did coming out. “Yes, I like men. I was afraid to say it,” admits the young artist. With these words, the former competitor of X Factor in the Colombian version he finally found the courage to make this admission after a 20-year career.

In a touching videos on social mediathe singer spoke openly with his fans who have been following him on his channels for some time, and revealed his homosexuality. His words could not help but move the public. The response was extraordinary, beautiful, positive: for him, right from the start, an avalanche of affection and messages of support for the tranquility with which he was able to speak to the public.

One particularly telling comment came from a world-famous celebrity: “I always knew who you were,” his colleague reportedly told him. So, Johann Verahas decided to reveal to the world his truth, known in truth for a long time by his most loyal audience. His participation in X Factor catapulted him into the international music scene, subsequently collaborating with some of the world’s biggest pop stars.

Over the years, he has released a series of highly successful singles, gaining over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Johann Vera, an Ecuadorian singer, chose to come out with the release of his latest single, “Closet,” a song he wrote two years ago, before he decided to come out. At just 28 years old, Vera already boasts a career practically twenty years.

I always thought that certain things should not be discussed publicly. Now I realize that I was afraid to accept myself completely and to show the world what was already evident, but that I kept hidden.

Johann sings in his song: “I won’t call him just a friend anymore, I’m coming out of a closet that never existed.” Vera appears emotional when coming out, especially when talking about the years she lived with the fear of her parents’ reaction and the possible impact her homosexuality could have had on his career.

Johann Vera participated in X Factor nothing less than at the age of 10. As reported by ‘Gay.it’, among those who praised him for his courage in coming out there is Ricky Martin, who had met him in 2015 during the program The Band: “I think it is essential that you are well, both mentally and in your heart, in order to achieve many things. You are on the right path, continue to surround yourself with positive people”.