The trial of Mark Chavez, the doctor investigated for the death of the very famous Hollywood actor, took place a few hours ago. Matthew Perry. The man has reportedly admitted his guilt in the death of the American interpreter and now faces up to 10 years in prison.

Here are the latest updates on the story.

Doctor investigated in Matthew Perry’s death appears in court

A few hours ago Mark Chavez he went to the Los Angeles courthouse to face the process which sees him as the protagonist. The man, who in real life is a doctor, has been accused of having somehow contributed to the death of the very famous American actor Matthew Perry.

This was found lifeless in the bath tub of his home a year ago. The doctor was investigated because he prescribed the now deceased interpreter too high doses of ketamine. These, in the long run, could have caused the overdose in the man, who would then die without the possibility of intervention.

Chavez was immediately investigated for the actor’s death, but was released on bail. The doctor then had the opportunity to present his version of events before the judge, the same one who will decide his fate.

Mark Chavez’s words

Chavez he then had the opportunity to illustrate his vision to all those present version of the factsdeclaring that he had come into possession of thesurgical anesthetic by presenting a false prescription to a wholesale drug distributor.

He then admitted his responsibility, thus becoming the third person to be fully guilty of the death of Matthew Perry. Before him, in fact, a man had distinguished himself acquaintance of the man who had declared to have procured the drugs for the actor. The same thing goes for his personal assistantthat is to say Kenneth Iwamasa. This would have even helped Matthew to inject ketamine the day he died. Other people, however, have pleaded not guilty to what happened, but American law will have to establish who is responsible for the actor’s death.