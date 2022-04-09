Everything indicates that Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau they had the agreement to keep your love relationship privateHowever, the composer from Mocorito, Sinaloa state, Mexico, 15 years older than Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, posted a video of both on his “close friends”an Instagram feature where your share stories with your closest friends.

As Gussy Lau commented in a chat with Chamonic, one of his “friends” took a screenshot of said video, thus filtering the image with other people and this caused his relationship with the “Princess of Mexican music” to come to light, assuring that they began dating last February and that Pepe Aguilar agreed with said relationship.

The images that revealed the relationship between Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau.

Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau’s courtship It is the theme of the moment; several television programs talk about it, as was the case in “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca. In the most recent broadcast of this show, Pati Chapoy attacked the Sinaloan composerwinner of the Latin Grammy, and author of hits in the Mexican Regional like “They didn’t tell you wrong” by Christian Nodal.

the television presenter stated that Ángela Aguilar did things well in this relationship, contrary to Gussy (his real name is René Humberto Lau Ibarra), who did not know how to handle it.

“The girl did very well, I agree, Gussy Lau, she is washing her hands with the video,” he said. Pati Chapoyin reference to what the composer explained during his talk with Chamonic.

Also, about the fact of having shared the video in question with his closest friends, “it is treason daddy”.

Mónica Castañeda added: “If you and I have an agreement not to comment on anything about a relationship, the agreement is for both of us, like the commitment to respect in courtship, it is for both of us.” In this show program, it was also mentioned that Gussy Lau supposedly wanted to show off with the famous “I’m the boyfriend of…”.

In a video that Angela Aguilar posted on social media hinted at feeling betrayed by Gussy, for having published the images, when they had agreed to keep their relationship private. “It hurts me to trust a person I shouldn’t have trusted, it hurts me to have been a victim of this betrayal that breaks my soul, it hurts my heart a little right now, but I know who I am.”