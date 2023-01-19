Political times are increasingly premature. Information flows in a different way and the electorate also sets its rules. “Saint that is not seen is not adored” and under this premise the aspirants to any position move to position themselves in the psyche of the social collective.

In the case of Sinaloa, some characters are already beginning to make ‘their fight’. In the capital we have said that Ahome is different. It is a municipality that cooks apart.

The group of federal deputy Ana Ayala announced with great fanfare on social networks the visit of the Secretary of the Interior to Los Mochis. Don Adán Augusto is a friend from Sinaloa. He is the presidential “corcholata” that will grow the most in the polls.

The invitation has been made by the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, and he has perfectly matched the report of the federal deputy, which he will attend. If we follow the networks of the head of SEGOB, we will see the Ahomense legislator accompanying him on tours. Closeness is noted and we are confirmed by sources of government in CDMX.

The Mochitense has known how to weave fine, and has known how to make her way with the group led by “Nacho” Mier. The visit of the coordinator of the Morenista bench is also expected. Let us remember that, on the previous visit, they were both in the Sinaloan capital.

For the commentocracy it can be easy to say that this political event makes noise and moves the table for the mayor of Ahomense Gerardo Vargas. The mayor himself maintains a good relationship with Governor Rocha Moya and must know perfectly well the place he occupies as political leader in the municipality.

Of course, for his political group it can be a moral blow. Just as it is an injection of motivation for the hosts of the deputy Ana Ayala. I believe that this act will be the ‘santiago’ of the dispute for local power in the northern municipality. In my opinion, “don’t fool around”, the real signs come out of the Third Floor of Insurgentes s/n in Culiacán.

Mayor Gerardo Vargas has had a hard time winning over the ‘true’ grassroots Morenismo in his municipality, while Ana Ayala is weighed down by the ballast of Billy Chapman’s lousy administration. Gerardo has been a docile and disciplined municipal president. For her part, the legislator is not Manuel Guillermo Chapman, and that is credited. Not fatal circumstances, which allow both to build their circumstances for 2024. I tell you… Ahome is cooked apart.

As for Adán Augusto López, we see that this 2023 started again visiting the states of the republic. Already last year he was in the 32 congresses of the entities where he promoted the approval of the Armed Forces. Today he does it with “Citizen Dialogues on Electoral Reform and Governance in Mexico”, wow, he is doing it very well, since he is following an instruction from López Obrador.

In Ahome, Los Mochis; Governor Rocha Moya will be at an act of delivery of support to people with disabilities. Let’s remember that Sinaloa was the first state to make this pension universal. He will be accompanied by Mr. Adán Augusto and his closest team.

There will be reactions and of course here we will analyze the tour of one of the corcholatas to the presidency.

