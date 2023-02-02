The record profits of oil companies are causing a lot of outrage. Now that so many people are unable to pay their energy bills, you can expect more from companies than they are currently showing. But always pretending that companies like Shell are the devil is too easy, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.
Hans van Soest
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#easy #portray #Shell #bogeyman
Leave a Reply