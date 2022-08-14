The story of Alisha Pegg, a mother who reported the death of her daughter Grace, born at 22 weeks of gestation

Alisha Pegg she is a British woman who has lost her baby girl and who wanted to report her story to the press. She in a short time she has spread all over the world.

She began to experience severe pain, even though she had not yet reached the end of her pregnancy. So worried, Alisha Pegg decided to go to the William Harvey Hospital of Ashford, Kent.

After a visit, the medical team discharged her and sent her home, according to them the time had not yet come and her baby was fine. She didn’t move, but the beating of her little heart was present.

In my head, I thought my daughter was fine, given her heartbeat. I explained to the doctors that I was in labor and felt the need to push, but the doctor told me to go home.

Too often pregnant women are not listened to, because they are considered too anxious. The woman returned home, convinced that everything was fine and that her little girl’s heart was beating normally.

Alisha Pegg left alone

Once in the house, the mother-to-be’s situation worsened and eventually Alisha has given birth alone. She immediately rushed to the hospital, with the premature baby, born at 22 weeks of gestation. The doctors intervened, but Grace, this is the baby girl’s name died in the arms of her mother after only 4 hours.

Today this mother is asking for her to come opened an investigation on his case. If the emergency room doctors had listened to her and hadn’t underestimated her pain, probably her Grace today would still be alive.

After what happened, the chief medical officer of the health facility sent her condolences to Alisha’s family and wanted to let everyone know that the protocol has been changedto prevent a similar tragedy from happening in the future.