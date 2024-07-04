General sale starts pigeon coopsglasses and key chains collectibles of minions of “Despicable Me 4” at Cinepolis.

The day of todayJuly 4th, you are Club Cinepolis or not, you will be able to obtain the collectibles from “Despicable Me 4” at any branch of Cinepolis.

Prices for “Despicable Me 4” collectibles from Cinépolis

The collectibles They are a pigeon coop of minions with a cost of 420 pesos with buttered popcorn.

In addition, they launched collectible glasses with two different designs of minions from the new movie “Despicable Me 4“, with a cost of 99 pesos each .

The cherry on the cake are two keychains different from minions at a cost of 199 pesos each .

The movie “Despicable Me 4” premieres the day of todayJuly 4, in Mexican Cinépolis and Cinemex theaters, so you can purchase the collectibles and then enjoy the screening.