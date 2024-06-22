Epic Games revealed that starting at 3:00 p.m. on June 22, 2024, it will reach Fortnite a new Battle Royale mode called Reload.

The interesting thing about this mode is that the members of each squad will be able to restart again and again, as long as one of them is still alive. This mode is for 40 participants on a smaller map but with familiar locations, such as Recumbent Skyscrapers and Mercantile Metropolis.

But if all the members of a team in Fortnite: Reload die is the end of the game. Epic Games notes that no matter whether players enjoy Battle Royale or Zero Build, the last squad standing wins.

The company highlights that aggressive plays in this mode count a lot and all thanks to the automatic reset. The last player is vital when playing. When one of them is eliminated he starts counting down his reset timer.

These timers start at 30 seconds and increase to 40 as the game progresses. Fortnite: Reload. But standing teammates can reduce this to 2 seconds when knocking down an opponent, 4 seconds when eliminating them, and 10 seconds when finishing off the enemy squad.

Downed players can reset their timer themselves but at the end of the game the resets will end. For this modality, a very select list of weapons will be available.

Thus, rocket launchers, bolt-action sniper rifles, lever-action shotguns and tactical shotguns will be available. But these are just some of those available in Fortnite: Reload.

In this experience you can obtain victory crowns that work in the same way as in normal modes. Upon restart all players start with a common assault rifle and 100 wood in construction mode. When they die they will drop useful items.

Fortnite: Reload It has introductory missions with rewards of 20 thousand XP each. Completing three can unlock the Aerial Cyber ​​Combat trail; with six, the paper Aquatic Cubes; with nine, the Banañera retro backpack. Obtaining the victory royale unlocks the Recharged Umbrella glider.

Apart from Fortnite We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.