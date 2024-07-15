Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/15/2024 – 20:07

During the meeting that discussed “paths” for the defense of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in the investigation into the appropriation of part of the salaries of employees in his office in the Rio Assembly and the strategy to block the investigation by IRS auditors who took the key information to frame the parliamentarian, former President Jair Bolsonaro stated that it was “the case of talking to the head of the IRS”. “No one is asking for a favor here. [inaudível] It is worth talking to the head of the IRS, Tostes (José Barroso Tostes Neto).”

After the audio was released, Bolsonaro’s advisor and lawyer Fabio Wajngarten came out in defense of the former president, saying that the conversation “only reinforces how much the president loves Brazil and its people.” He specifically cited a section taken from the audio in which Bolsonaro says he is not seeking favors from anyone.

The recording of the meeting is part of the records of Operation Last Mile, which dismantled the parallel Abin, a group installed in the Brazilian Intelligence Agency during the Bolsonaro government. On Monday, the 15th, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, lifted the confidentiality of the audio.

The content of the conversation indicates that the former president and the then director of Abin, delegate Alexandre Ramagem, planned a way to wall up the investigation into Flávio Bolsonaro and the ‘rachadinha’.

General Augusto Heleno, then head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), also participated in the meeting, which took place in August 2020, a month after the arrest of Fabrício Queiroz – former advisor to Flávio – in the office of lawyer Frederick Wassef, in Atibaia, Greater São Paulo.

In the meeting, which lasted one hour and eight minutes, Bolsonaro also proposed a conversation with ‘Canuto’. He says he was from Serpro – Federal Data Processing Service, apparently in a dispute with Dataprev, where former minister Gustavo Canuto was assigned. “He was my minister and he went there. No problem at all. No problem at all talking to him. There will be no problem at all talking to Canuto”, he said, referring to the former minister.

Two of Flávio’s lawyers were also at the meeting where a plan to cancel the ‘rachadinhas’ investigation was discussed.

“Should we talk to Canuto?” asked Bolsonaro at the time. Flávio’s lawyer agreed: “With one click. Look, in theory, with one click you can find out if a Revenue employee [inaudível] those accesses there.”

Heleno issued a warning: “Try to warn him that he has to keep this thing tightly closed. Get people he trusts. If it leaks…”

Bolsonaro agrees and adds: “That’s right. And let me make it very clear, we never know if someone is recording something, that we are not looking for favors from anyone.”

By making the audio public, Moraes clarified that targets of the fourth phase of Operation Last Mile requested access to the records – which includes the recording. Along these lines, the Supreme Court justice warned that partial disclosure and even manipulation of the file “has the potential to generate countless incomplete or fraudulent news stories to the detriment of accurate information to society.” With this argument, Moraes removed the confidentiality of the audio.