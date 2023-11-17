WSJ called on the West to stop believing in illusions about Russia’s defeat in Ukraine

As the second anniversary of the start of the conflict in Ukraine approaches, the authors of an article in the American business newspaper The Wall Street Journal said that “the time has come to stop magical thinking” about Moscow’s defeat, and listed Russia’s main achievements during the special military operation (SVO).

Ukraine failed summer counteroffensive

Thus, the West recognized that the Ukrainian counteroffensive did not lead to a breakthrough, which could potentially play a role in the negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. The fact that Ukrainian troops will not be able to achieve a breakthrough was admitted in early November by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valeriy Zaluzhny. He said that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end. According to him, this was due to a lack of technology.

Authors of the article by the American business newspaper The Wall Street Journal crossed outthat time is on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s side and there are no signs on the front line that Russia is losing the war.

In addition, the situation in the Middle East has come to the fore following the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, and therefore US support for Ukraine is likely to decline due to the refusal in Congress to include assistance to Ukraine in the draft budget for next year and pro-Russian statements by the presidential candidate from the Republican Party and former American leader Donald Trump.

Commenting on the situation, State Duma deputy from Crimea Mikhail Sheremet suggested that Ukraine’s support could play a cruel joke on Washington and lead to protest sentiments within US society. In his opinion, the country faces “chaos of civil disobedience.”

Since the beginning of the North-Eastern Military District, Russia has achieved significant achievements

American columnists for the newspaper also noted that the Russian economy suffered due to Western sanctions, but did not suffer such damage as was expected in Europe and the United States. In addition, analysts note the strengthening of Putin’s power over the past six months and strong support from the people and Russian elites.

Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed economic growth in 2023. He noted that in September-October the figure exceeds the five percent mark.

This year our GDP growth will be 2.8-2.9 percent, or even 3 percent. And in the leading economies of Europe – minus. Small, but a minus. And they suffer, real problems arise Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Russia has also made foreign policy achievements. China and India have provided important support to the Russian economy by increasing imports of Russian oil and other commodities. So, instead of worrying about losing markets in Europe, Moscow decided that it was more profitable in the economic sphere to become a partner with China. In 2022, China became Russia’s main trading partner—over the year, trade turnover between Beijing and Moscow grew by 29.3 percent, to a record $190.27 billion.