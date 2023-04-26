The previous conviction is far from signifying a personal desire or a mere occurrence, product of the difficult moment that the Mexican president and his government are experiencing. Nor is it a question of removing a “political crack” from the evident crisis of ungovernability that the Mexican State is facing, since the head of the institutions shows clear signs of incapacity to carry out his constitutional responsibilities.

The truth is that until today morning -Wednesday, April 26, 2023–, Mexico has been without a government for almost 70 hours; without authority, without president and, worst of all, that we citizens do not know who is in charge, who decides and based on what law or regulation, some close to the president already assume the functions of the executive.

For this reason, for an elementary reason of State and due to the urgency of guaranteeing governability and political, economic and social stability, the Legislative and Judicial powers must assume their responsibility in the urgent replacement of the president, beginning by carrying out the resignation of López Workshop.

But let’s go in parts.

First we must clarify that here we are far from trying to apply today the same spiteful and vindictive formula of the “eye for an eye”which at the time was launched against President Peña Nieto by the then powerful opponent nicknamed AMLO and his lackey claque.

Undoubtedly, many remember that –words more, words less–, the candidate López wrote on his social networks that in the face of the rumor of an imaginary illness of the Mexican president at that time, that was the best “time to give up”.

Yeah, Lopez Obrador invited the acting president to resign under the pretext of a disease arising from the social rancor fomented by the Morena Party, against the acting president.

And as since then has happened with everything that the leader of Morena proposes, his followers mounted an entire campaign against Peña Nieto based on the decoy launched by the Tabasco native. Today, however, the reality is very different.

Because?

Because as was said above, today it is clear to everyone that Mexico is experiencing one of the worst crises of ungovernability in its history; crisis that is characterized precisely by the absence of government and the weakness of institutions, which puts the entire system at risk.

Because today Mexico and the entire world know that, unfortunately, the health of the Mexican president is not the best and that his abilities to lead the reins of the country appear to be seriously diminished.

And it is that beyond the acts of faith that many followers of the president demand; beyond the natural malice due to social polarization and beyond the cult that others claim at this moment against Obrador, the truth is that the moment of truth has arrived.

Yes, the time has come for the Legislative and Judicial powerswith the law in hand and with the instruments of reason of State, seriously analyze the resignation and replacement of President López Obrador.

The time has come for the opposition parties, social leaders, presidential candidates, company captains and society as a whole to analyze and discuss a resignation that is now inevitable not only for obvious health reasons, but also for the size of the failures. shown.

And it should be clear -for anyone who wants to see reality- that above political passion is the reason of State; which is nothing more than the general interest above individual interests.

And it is that Mexico and the Mexicans cannot continue in the midst of the most dangerous crisis of ungovernability in decades; a political, social, economic, diplomatic and security crisis and violence that are growing and endangering the stability of the entire State.

Mexican society cannot continue without the head of government and the head of state: without the directive in the institutions, in the face of the growing risk of a coup d’état; of the danger of criminal hands taking over the reins of the country to cause a collapse of the entire system.

And that’s why the obligatory questions

What is really the health of President Obrador?

Who rules in the Palace?

Who is today the head of the Armed Forces?

Who makes the decisions of the head of state and government?

Who authorized the mandate, to those “men of the president” who today assumes the presidential decisions?

The answer is required López Obrador must resign and an interim president must be appointed in his place.

to time.

