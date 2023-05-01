Every May 1 we commemorate the contribution of workers around the world. It is an occasion for pride, celebration and hope. It is particularly necessary to celebrate this Labor Day three years after the covid-19 crisis, which has been followed by a situation of inflation, conflicts and food and fuel supply crises. However, the promises of renewal and “build back better” made during the pandemic have so far not been fulfilled for the vast majority of workers around the world.

Worldwide, real wages have fallen substantially, poverty is increasing, and inequality appears to be more entrenched than ever. Businesses have been hit very hard and many have not been able to cope with all of these cumulative effects. Small businesses and micro-enterprises have been particularly impacted and many have had to close.

At the same time, there are people who also consider that their sacrifices to deal with covid-19 have not been recognized, much less rewarded. They feel that their voices are not heard enough. This situation, together with the perception of a lack of opportunities, has given rise to a disturbing mistrust. This would not have to be so. We continue to own our destiny. But if we want to forge a new, more stable and equitable world, we must choose a different path. An option that gives priority to social justice.

It is not only feasible, but paramount to fostering a sustainable and stable future. But how will we achieve it? In the first place, our policies and actions must center on people, in order to promote their material well-being and their spiritual development in a situation of freedom and dignity, economic security and equal opportunities. This approach is not new, it was established and agreed upon after the Second World War, within the framework of the Philadelphia Declarationsigned in 1944 by the members of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

In this visionary document, the guiding principles of our economic and social systems were established, not to guide them exclusively to promote specific growth rates, but to meet the needs and aspirations of people. This entails, in particular, tackling inequality, alleviating poverty and promoting basic social protection. The most effective way to achieve this is to provide quality employment so that people can support themselves and shape their own future, in line with Sustainable Development Goal number eight: “decent work for all”.

We must reassess the structure of our social and economic systems in order to promote social justice and avoid a vicious cycle of inequality and instability

This means dealing realistically with long-term structural transformations: ensuring that new technologies contribute to creating and promoting employment; deal effectively with the challenges posed by climate change and provide the necessary work, training and support to facilitate this transition, so that workers and companies can benefit from a new low carbon environment ; and finally, seeing demographic transformation as a gain, rather than a problem, to create more united and resilient societies.

We must also reassess the structure of our social and economic systems in order to facilitate this new approach, promote social justice and avoid a vicious cycle of inequality and instability. We must strengthen labor institutions and organizations so that social dialogue is effective and cohesive. And it is necessary to review the laws and regulations that affect the world of work, so that they are relevant and up to date, with a view to protecting workers and promoting sustainable companies.

To make this happen, we must recommit to international cooperation and solidarity. We must redouble our efforts and advocate for greater policy coherence, particularly within the framework of the multilateral system, as stated by António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations.

That’s why we need one Global Coalition for Social Justice, which will allow the creation of a platform that facilitates the collaboration of a broad set of international organizations and interested parties. It will champion social justice as a fundamental element in promoting global recovery and give it the necessary priority within the framework of international, national and regional policies. This will enable us to forge a people-centered future. We have the opportunity to transform the world we live in economically, socially and environmentally. Let us seize this opportunity to advance the creation of equitable and resilient societies that promote peace and social justice in the long term.

Gilbert F Houngbo He is Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

