Rarely in the recent past has America found itself faced with such strong polarization on a number of broad issues, from rights – such as abortion and the right to bear arms – to the control of books allowed in schools, up to immigration. And yet, the issue that has been digging the deepest gap between the two wings of Congress, between Republicans and Democrats and their core constituents, has long been climate change. Here the terrain of dialogue is slippery. And this is further demonstrated by the statements of the main contenders for the Republican nomination which are in open contrast with the “green” policy of the Biden White House.

The planet is choking: that’s why these record heatwaves won’t stop

Paul Krugman in the New York Times highlighted the rift and invoked “a politicization of the climate”, i.e. the need to consider the environmental issue a battleground between two visions of the country, one of which, the conservative one, refractory to any scientific evidence and decided in deny man’s role in global warming.

Krugman believes that «we absolutely must politicize the climate» but argues that «environmental policy will not be the central theme of the 2024 presidential elections which will focus on the economy and social issues. We live – continues the editorialist of the New York Times – in an age of increasing environmental disasters. The environmental extremism of the GOP – it is the party more hostile to climate action than any other party in the advanced world – would, in a more logical political debate, be the biggest election issue.

But it’s not. Indeed, it seems to be the other way around if, as Krugman recalls, “just 22 percent of Americans on the right of the political spectrum consider the climate to be a major threat. The gap [di percezione, ndr] between right and left is wider here than in any other country. And only in the United States do you see things like Texas Republicans actively trying to limit the boom in their own state’s renewable energy sector.

Krugman recalls that «only in mid-2023 have we already witnessed atmospheric phenomena that would have been a shock not so long ago. June was the hottest overall in temperatures on record, as unprecedented heatwaves hit region after region; South Asia and the Middle East have experienced temperatures that are almost lethal for humans. Europe is experiencing a second catastrophic gust of heat in a short time». Krugman reserves the most curious example to the United States when he recalls that cooling off in Florida with a dip in the ocean isn’t a very great idea given that the water temperatures have exceeded 38 degrees, «not much below a Jacuzzi”. And all while from Canada the smoke from the fires covers the North-East of the United States making the air quality and the orange sky dangerously bad.

The editorialist does not offer a definitive answer as to whether climate change is the cause of disasters, but «climate models – he explains – tell us that some types of extreme phenomena have become more frequent with global warming. That is, a torrid heat wave that occurred on average once every few decades, now has an almost annual recurrence. “This chain of extreme events would have been impossible without climate change. What is happening is almost certainly only the vanguard of the crisis and a small taste of the many disasters to come. Hence the need to «politicise the environment. Fearing climate change shouldn’t be a partisan issue. But in the United States it is.”

The fact is that climate deniers have never changed the argument in recent years by jumping from positions such as “climate change does not exist”, or when they acknowledge there is, dismiss it with a “not so bad”. And then there is the economic question, or rather “doing something to address the issue would generate an economic disaster”. “None of these arguments have ever been abandoned in the face of evidence” and for this “we should not expect Republicans to soften their position on climate initiatives, no matter what happens in the world.”

“If the GOP takes control of the White House and Congress next year, it will surely roll back a series of green subsidies introduced by Biden that experts say will lead to greater emissions reductions. Like it or not the weather is a political issue. And Americans should be aware that it is one of the most important issues they will vote on” in November 2024.