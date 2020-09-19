The UN demands from Alexander Lukashenko to stop violence against peaceful demonstrators, put an end to the practice of gratuitous arrests, release already detained participants in street actions and start a dialogue with the opposition.

“Thousands of arrests, hundreds of reports of torture, including against children, and other forms of abuse, including sexual assault. People in masks kidnap citizens in broad daylight. Those who support the opposition can be detained for 25 days, or they can bring charges that are punishable by long prison terms“, – outraged Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

A resolution on the situation in Belarus was passed at an emergency meeting of the UN Human Rights Council. 23 countries, including Ukraine, voted for the document. Two delegations (Venezuela and Eritrea) opposed, 22 abstained.

The document calls on Lukashenka to start a dialogue with the Opposition Coordination Council and civil society. The authors of the resolution remind Belarus that it is obliged to respect human rights, and therefore violence, bullying towards protesters, kidnapping of activists, arbitrary expulsion of “unwanted” from the country are unacceptable.

As a reminder, the European Parliament announced that from November 5, 2020, Alexander Lukashenko will be considered illegitimate in Europe.

