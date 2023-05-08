The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said this Sunday (7) that infections with the Sars-COV 2 virus, responsible for covid-19, will continue to occur and that the moment is to strengthen surveillance, diagnosis, assistance and vaccination systems.

According to her, the virus will still mutate and, therefore, care must be maintained.

According to her, the virus will still mutate and, therefore, care must be maintained.

"It is time to intensify vaccination. Hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19 occur mainly in individuals who have not taken the recommended vaccine doses", highlighted the minister on radio and television.

“For this reason, the Ministry of Health, alongside states and municipalities, has been carrying out a national movement for booster vaccination for covid-19 since February. This is the most effective and safe way to protect our population. We need to be united for health, in defense of life, ”he added.

Last Friday (5), the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the end of the public health emergency of international concern. “After having gone through such a painful period, our country receives this news with hope”, said Nísia.

“The moment is of transition from the emergency mode to continued confrontation as part of the prevention and control of infectious diseases.”

During her speech, the minister recalled that Brazil lost 700,000 lives during the health outbreak.

“Another result would have been if the previous government, throughout the pandemic, respected the recommendations of science. If the ruler’s obligations to protect the country’s population were followed and fulfilled. We can not forget. We need to preserve this memory to build a dignified future”, he reinforced.

She thanked the scientists and laboratories that developed the immunizers and made a special reference to the workers of the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Despite denialism, attacks on science and the policy of neglect, many lives were saved due to the SUS and the boundless effort of health workers”, highlighted the minister.

“I thank them on my behalf and on behalf of President Lula, who has dedicated himself since the first day of our government to the policy of care and strengthening of the SUS”, reinforced Nísia.