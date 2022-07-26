Forests are not only the lungs of the planet: if managed sustainably, they have enormous potential to become an important source of well-being, income and renewable products as part of a healthier global economy. However, a major mindset change is needed to tap into this potential, valued at billions of euros in net profits globally.

In short, we need to change the way people think about wood. Wood is renewable, recyclable, climate friendly and incredibly versatile. It is also one of humanity’s oldest raw materials, but thanks to innovations in the development of products based on this resource, it can take us into the future by replacing fossil and mineral materials, which generate larger carbon footprints.

In May, the World Meteorological Organization warned that there are currently a 50:50 chance that the average global temperature reaches a value of 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels in the next five years. It takes a lot of effort to change the way we live, and wood is part of the solution.

Wood can play a key role in replacing single-use plastics (ranging from straws for drinking liquids to food packaging), as part of the global movement to put an end to plastic pollution. Likewise, wood and its derivatives offer realistic alternatives to steel, concrete and textile fibers, in forms that are less aggressive for the planet.

Earlier this year, the XV World Forestry Congress – the largest international meeting on forests – called for using the full potential of legally and sustainably produced wood to transform the construction sector, provide renewable energy and innovative new materials, and move towards a circular bioeconomy and climate neutrality. On the other hand, the ministerial representatives of Austria, Cameroon, Gabon, Japan, Peru and the Republic of Korea made a call to intensify efforts to promote and use sustainable wood within the broad framework of ongoing efforts to protect forests and restore degraded lands.

So what needs to happen for this to become a reality?

First, it is time to fuel the global desire to avert environmental disaster with clear and urgent messages on how to do so. As well as more effectively communicating the benefits of wood, we need to address the widespread misconception that cutting down trees is never a good idea. To do this, we also need to better understand how sustainable forest management works.

Second, we must move more rapidly toward economies that substitute wood-based products for high-carbon materials, wherever possible. Globally, it is estimated that 3 billion people will need a new place to live by 2030, which translates into some 300 million new homes. Given that the construction sector currently generates almost 40% of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, switching to innovative wood-based building materials instead of concrete and steel could make a big difference to the environment. As such, it would have additional benefits for economies and livelihoods: estimates show that the production and primary processing of wood to meet Africa’s projected housing demand in 2050 would contribute up to €81.2 billion. to the region’s economy and would create 25 million jobs, to cite one example.

Third, we need to ensure that forests are healthy and thriving, as a prerequisite towards a circular bioeconomy based on sustainable wood. Since agriculture generates almost the 90% of deforestationThis means addressing how it is financed and removing the incentives that drive deforestation. It also means coordinating climate and land restoration projects with sustainable timber production. So-called “green” financing has enormous potential to benefit the environment, the people on their land, and investors. And we need to triple investment in forest and landscape restoration by 2030, in order to meet internationally agreed goals and targets.

Finally, governments, producers and consumers must work together to end the illegal timber trade, including public procurement policies and transparent rules on the legality of this resource, as well as informed decision-making by consumers.

As the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations points out in its flagship report, The state of the world’s forests 2022, Increasing the sustainable use of forests and the development of sustainable value chains based on them are essential to support ecological recovery and resilient economies. But we must act now, to make a difference for future generations, to reimagine and reuse one of the oldest natural resources on the planet. With sustainably produced wood, we can plant the solution.

Thais Linhares-Juvenal He is a Senior Forestry Officer with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Malgorzata Buszko-Briggs She is the Outreach Team Leader of the FAO Forestry Division.

