Four years have passed since her weekly protest in front of the Swedish Parliament became the largest movement in the world in defense of the environment: Greta Thunberg, now 19, after many battles, conferences and demonstrations with her “Fridays for Future ”says it is ready to hand over the leadership of the fight against climate change. “We should listen to the stories and experiences of the people most affected by the climate crisis. It’s time to deliver the megaphone to those who really have stories to tell, ”she told Swedish news agency TT. You are talking about it yourself while COP27 is underway in Egypt, the UN climate conference that the activist defected, calling it a “forum for greenwashing”.

“Some of the things that world leaders and heads of state say when the microphone is off are hard to believe when you tell them, the ignorance of the most powerful people on the planet is shocking,” he added, justifying his absence at the event. In addition to inviting everyone to “listen to the science”, Thunberg said the world now needs “new perspectives”. The climate crisis is already having devastating consequences on people’s lives and “so it becomes even more hypocritical when people in Sweden, for example, say we have time to adapt and we don’t have to fear what will happen in the future.” With the Swedish broadcaster Greta Thunberg she also spoke about her personal future and how she intends to pursue higher education. “We will see, if I had to choose today – he confesses – I would choose to continue my studies. Preferably something that has to do with social issues ”.