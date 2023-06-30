Before learning to talk or walk, babies already know how to laugh. The first laugh of a baby of around four months enchants and revitalizes an exhausted mother or father and, from then on, it remains one of the necessary tools to communicate with the world. Laughter is the social glue that unites people and helps them manage and enhance all kinds of experiences and encounters; and, despite this, science has studied very little how it works. “Laughter is crucial to our human experience of coordinating and interacting with other people, but we don’t know much about it,” said Stefanie Höhl, a professor of evolutionary psychology at the University of Vienna in Austria.

Höhl works on the project laughing together, one of two EU-funded studies dedicated to addressing happiness from other points of view. The psychological and neuroscientific study of laughter has been overshadowed by the need to study negative emotions that affect mental health, such as anxiety and fear.

There is a clinical need to better understand these emotions in order to treat patients more effectively. “Positive emotions, such as laughter, have not been investigated as much because their social and clinical impact is not so immediate,” explains Dr. Carolina Pletti, a researcher at the University of Vienna. “And yet, if we want to improve people’s well-being, we need to increase the positive and reduce the negative.”

Laughter’s ability to break the ice and facilitate social ties is easy to explain. Releases endorphins in the body that provide a warm feel-good factor. Who does not feel better after an afternoon of laughter with friends? What Pletti and Höhl want to know better is what happens in the brain, an objective for which they will work during the two years of their research project, until March 2024.

The two experts pair up volunteers to observe their brain activity when they both laugh at something at the same time, using some YouTube videos of animals getting up to hilarious pranks. Brain activity is rhythmic. Speech and music are already known to help synchronize brain oscillations between people. When two minds tune into the same wavelength, they process information faster, resulting in smoother communication and easier interaction and cooperation.

synchronized laughter

It is the first time that researchers have observed the dynamics in two brains that interact in real time and the impact of laughter, both in adults and in children. “We think that laughter could actually be helpful in tuning people’s brains to the same wavelength,” says Höhl. “It’s a real social sign, and in research terms, it’s the missing piece of the puzzle.”

Worn like a swimming cap, the brain-imaging technology captures brain activity as participants watch funny videos, laugh at silly puns and interact freely. It is the final phase that shows whether laughter can stimulate brain synchrony.

The first results of experiments on adults come with surprise. Yes, laughing together increases neural synchrony, but unexpectedly not for very long. Researchers have found a five-minute window in which people’s brain oscillations are synchronized before the effect wears off. Pletti and Höhl will explore the impact of personality and hope to expand the study to experience what happens when people already know each other. Future research may ask what can be done to amplify this tender moment of synchronization. Meanwhile, the researchers focus their attention on studying children, making them laugh with funny animal videos or animated series, and then assessing what happens to their brain activity when they cooperate in a game.

In addition, this study is one of the few that investigate how preschool children interact and their cooperation processes and brain synchrony. If they find that laughing together benefits positive behavior, which helps children get along, the researchers say laughter could one day be an educational technique in schools, and could apply in the adult workplace as well.

The spectrum of positive emotions

The project Positive Emotions Project, or PEP, has focused on 17 emotions, including gratitude, wonder, amusement, compassion, and relief, that have not received detailed, coordinated studies. The six-year initiative ends this August and is led by Dr. Disa Sauter, a social psychologist at the University of Amsterdam (Netherlands). The project has collaborated with more than 60 researchers from around the world and has analyzed the thoughts and feelings of more than 30,000 people, also from all over the world, to compare different positive emotional experiences.

“The main goal of the project is to study positive emotion in a much more granular way,” Sauter commented. “It’s been called just happiness, but we look at it with a broader perspective to see if different types of positive emotions work differently.” In the same way that facial expressions and social norms that affect how and when people show positive emotions are studied, the project has also presented vocalization as a key axis.

The researchers have invited participants to talk about happy memories and have traced their facial expressions and laughter. In the long run, a detailed understanding of how people look and sound when experiencing different emotions could help those who do not know how to communicate with words, such as babies and children. Such discoveries could also be beneficial for people who sometimes have difficulty communicating their emotions, such as people with autism spectrum disorder and those with dementia.

These two research projects explore uncharted territory of human emotion in different cultures. Over time, the results could be a valuable reference for developing technologies that improve the communication of human emotions. Meanwhile, the scientists behind these studies have no doubts about the contagiousness of laughter and its benefits. “We don’t need a lot of stimuli to laugh,” says Disa Sauter.

Carolina Pletti makes it clear, referring to another surprise in her project: the study hypotheses designed to limit the probability of generating laughter from the participants did not achieve this goal. “Even giving a very boring task, like working on an instruction manual, people will try to find humor in it or make the situation less awkward, and they will still laugh,” she confirmed. “It’s almost impossible for it to totally go away.”

Article originally published in Horizonthe European Union Magazine for Research and Innovation.

