“Looks like we’re not over the movie Shark”, comments Jaime Mejuto, a researcher at the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO) in A Coruña, referring to the panic generated by the sightings of sharks that have occurred this summer on the beach. They are sporadic appearances, but not strange, because sharks live in the waters that bathe the Spanish coast, and many, some 76 species, 36 of them threatened. They are deep-sea fish and their presence near bathers is occasional, but when they are spotted, alarms go off inside and outside Spain, as happened in mid-June with a blue shark, about two meters long, on a beach in Orihuela where a tourist had to be treated with an anxiety attack. An irrational fear from which no one is free, despite the fact that in Spain attacks are very rare: six on the peninsular coasts since 1900.

The Orihuela shark finally appeared dead the same day in a nearby cove. These sharks, probably sick or disoriented, try to return to their deeper water habitat, and if they don’t make it, they end up dying, stranded on the shore. There are about 15 episodes of this type on average per year in the summer season, when more eyes look at the sea, but they also occur in winter. “A figure that varies a lot from one year to the next,” warns Claudio Barriá, a marine biologist at the Institute of Marine Sciences (ICM-CSIC).

“The scarcity of attacks in our waters is mainly due to the fact that the groups of sharks that carry out the most attacks, the white, the tiger and the bull, do not regularly stop here and we are more or less free of these risks”, clarifies Mejuto. What does not exempt from being prudent, because they are great predators. “You have to have respect for them, especially if you swim in the open sea where you can be scared, despite the fact that in principle they are not prone to attacking anyone, another thing is on the beaches,” he says. The most common off the peninsular coast are the blue or blue shark and two types of mako, both species are in critical danger of extinction in the Mediterranean Sea after enduring decades of overfishing. In the Atlantic, however, good management is taking place. “An evaluation of the catch limits has been made, adapted to the amount of population that exists at any given time. This plan has yet to be developed and would be independent of political decisions”, explains Raúl García, WWF fisheries coordinator.

In the Mediterranean there are approximately 45 species of sharks, of a great diversity in behaviors and sizes: they range from 40 centimeters (the black shark) to five meters of the shortfin mako or the immense whale shark that can reach 11 meters. The latter, more present in the Atlantic. And although the white shark is not a lover of Spanish waters, it has also left its image in different areas of the Mediterranean, but only from time to time. In 1992, the corpse of an immense specimen appeared in Tossa de Mar (Girona), measuring five meters and weighing 1,000 kilos. On some occasions, it has landed in the traps of the Strait of Gibraltar, tuna fishing spots, “an indication that some individual may visit those areas,” says Mejuto.

“The appearance of juvenile blue sharks close to the coast at certain times of the year is routine,” adds the researcher. What is not so common is that adult individuals are sighted on the beach, although “four sightings do not mean anything, it is magnified due to current technology and social networks”, he clarifies in reference to the recent visits of sharks that give rise to to sensational news. the british newspaper the sun He did not miss the opportunity to warn his readers, many of them vacationers in Spain, of the presence of sharks. In the IEO of A Coruña they began to document some sporadic sighting close to the blue shark coast in 2013, “but that does not prove that more did not occur before, but they were other times, and if a fisherman saw a shark it only deserved a comment , now there is greater visibility when taking it with the mobile and sharing it on social networks”.

unusual behavior

It is not clear what drives sharks to modify their behavior and come so close to shore. “In any case, it is not normal for them to be stranded on the beaches, if that happens they may be sick or have eaten plastic, mistaking some for squid, which can cause a digestive collapse,” Mejuto explains. This is how a basking shark – a species from the North Atlantic that visits the Spanish coast in summer – died when it arrived on the beaches of Oleiros (A Coruña) in June 2022. Turtles face the same problem. Barriá adds that some individuals wash up on the coast with wounds from fights with swordfish that stick their appendix into their skulls.

Another of the hypotheses that the researchers are considering is that they are specimens that develop erratic behavior after being accidentally captured by a fishing boat and released far from their living space. This occurs with the canabotas, a shark that lives at great depths. Many are unable to return to their habitat, they end up exhausted and some run aground on the coast, from where they never come out. The rise in water temperature due to global warming is one of the factors to consider, but there is not enough research to confirm it. “There is no history of this, but it is possible that they are disoriented by thermal anomalies and currents,” explains Barriá.

The juvenile specimens of blue sharks that can be seen in Galician ports and estuaries are hatchlings that were born near its coasts due to the great availability of food they find and the scarcity of predators. “There are some specimens, we are not talking about sardines,” Mejuto answers when asked how many there could be. When they exceed a meter in length, they swim towards the ocean to start their usual migrations, taking advantage of the surface currents, mainly the Gulf. “In a year they can go around the Atlantic, cross it from side to side,” he describes these magnificent sharks.

