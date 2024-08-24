Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2024 – 19:08

At a rally held in São Miguel, east of São Paulo, on the afternoon of this Saturday, the 24th, the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) nationalized the electoral dispute by reinforcing the need to “defeat Bolsonarism” in the capital of São Paulo and taking a swipe at his two biggest opponents in the race: Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and Pablo Marçal (PRTB).

“It’s time to defeat Bolsonaro’s two candidates in 2024,” Boulos said in a shortened speech due to the rain. “Mayor Nunes has been in office for three and a half years, and his legacy is worse than nothing.” “On the other side, a candidate who made a career and made a living by scamming retirees out of banks,” he said, referring to Marçal.

“We will not let the incompetent Ricardo Nunes govern São Paulo next year, and we will not let the crook Pablo Marçal even get close to the City Hall of São Paulo,” reiterated the deputy.

Unlike the event held in the morning, the second rally was attended by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad (PT). In his speech, the former mayor of São Paulo took a swipe at Marçal, referring to a “guy who wants to build a cable car.” “Every bad character wants to appear crazy, but he is still a bad character. And there are bad characters running for mayor,” declared Haddad.

Lula said that Boulos’ election would be a “gift” for him, saying that the second round would be held on his birthday, October 27. “If you really love me, give me the gift of Boulos’ election in October.”

“I am not just supporting Boulos. I am working for him to be the future mayor. Our opponents work in the dead of night. They work on digital networks inventing lies,” the president highlighted, and said he will do everything possible for Boulos to win the election.

Silvio Almeida, Minister of Human Rights, and the Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, were also at the rally this afternoon. Marta Suplicy (PT), running mate on Boulos’ ticket, gave a typical campaign speech, highlighting her main achievements as mayor of the city.

Lula’s presence at Saturday’s events is seen as an attempt to increasingly link the image of the former leader of the Landless Workers’ Movement (MST) to the image of the president. On the other hand, Boulos’ main opponent, Ricardo Nunes, is facing resistance when trying to present himself as the only candidate supported by the PT’s opponent, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), since Marçal is also competing for the pro-Bolsonaro electorate in São Paulo.

Lula sent a message to PT members

In the morning, President Lula participated in another rally for Boulos. He brought three ministers from his government to the rally. In his speech, Lula sent a message to the PT, warning that the PSOL candidacy should also be embraced as if it were a PT candidacy. “We have to treat Boulos not as a PSOL candidate, but as a candidate for the PT, the PSOL, the PCdoB, the PV, the PDT, and all the parties,” he said, recalling: “This is the first time I have come to São Paulo to ask for votes for a candidate who is not from the PT.”

For the first time, the Workers’ Party (PT) has no candidate of its own for Mayor of São Paulo. In 2020, Jilmar Tatto performed poorly and did not even make it to the second round, which ended up being contested between Boulos and Bruno Covas (PSDB). This year, given the popularity of the PSOL candidate, the PT overcame the resistance of Tatto’s group and joined their ally’s campaign with Marta as his running mate.

Along with Lula were the ministers of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira, Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, and Environment, Marina Silva. Initially, the presence of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, was expected, but he did not appear.

In his morning speech, Boulos stated that, if elected, he will count on partnerships with the federal government for investments in the city and targeted mainly his opponents who are tied with him in the lead of the race, according to the latest Datafolha poll: Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB).

“I will not let an incompetent mayor like Ricardo Nunes continue in that position next year. And I will not let a crook like Pablo Marçal get close to the City Hall of São Paulo. Let him go to Goiás,” said Boulos.