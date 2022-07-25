River and Boca did not have a good start in the local championship, but they are ready to be candidates for the title. Both are eliminated from the Copa Libertadores and will focus on fighting for the Professional League.
The giants of Argentine soccer were forceful the weekend and achieved two important wins. River thrashed Aldosivi in Mar del Plata and is excited about the arrival of the reinforcements, while Boca played an excellent game and beat Estudiantes de la Plata in the Bombonera.
Both reached 15 points and they are seven away from Atlético Tucumán, the only leader of the championship. Although they are still far away and with several teams ahead, the truth is that there does not seem to be an undisputed candidate and a good run by both will put them very close to the highest positions.
It is clear that they have the best campuses in Argentina and that they have hierarchy players to fight to be champion. They need to regain confidence, win games and know that it is possible.
A lots of they believe that this is the championship for a small team to keep the title, but they will have to endure the stampede of the giantsyes Reviewing the table, we can find Atlético Tucumán, Argentinos Juniors, Gimnasia, Godoy Cruz and Platense in the top positions, but the most difficult thing will be for them to maintain regularity.
The most serious competitor seems to be Racing, although it lost points that could cost them dearly. The next dates will be key, but this weekend left the feeling that a new tournament is coming and that it will feature River and Boca as protagonists.
They will have to prove it on the field of play and know that the margin of error is over for them. Will a champion come out or will we have a surprise in the winner of the tournament?
related links
More River news
More news from Boca
More Argentine soccer news
#time #River #Boca #Argentine #football #candidates #title
Leave a Reply