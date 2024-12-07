The ‘panettone’ has become another typical dish that accompanies us every Christmas. More and more curious people are surrendering to this delicious brioche bun but, among so many of them… which will be the best?

From the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) they wanted to ‘reveal’ of all those that we find in the supermarket which are the best, because the price is not always an indication of higher quality. And there are only two products of good quality, according to the study by the Organization of Consumers and Users and it stands out about the rest that of The English Court.

“14 of the 16 panettones do not exceed the minimum quality required for a product of these characteristics, which undoubtedly makes the results disappointing”the OCU emphasizes about the best panettones.