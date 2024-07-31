Everyone has their time.

Overall, life has been good for Donald Glover, the Emmy- and Grammy-winning actor, musician, writer and director who turned 40 in September of last year. He has been in the public eye for nearly 20 years, ever since his college sketch comedy group, Derrick, found an audience on YouTube in 2006.

And he has been famous for 15 years, ever since he starred in the hit NBC comedy series “Community.”

Childish Gambino, his rap alter ego, caught the attention of the hip-hop blogosphere in 2010. And now, following the release of his sixth album, “Bando Stone & the New World,” he has officially retired the moniker.

“It was really like, ‘OK, that’s it,’” he said. “It’s not satisfying. And I felt like I didn’t need to build this way anymore.”

Childish Gambino has always been the purest expression of Glover’s art. His work as a TV creator, particularly “Atlanta,” tends toward the cerebral and abstract. And his biggest film roles have been as a cog in larger franchise machines (“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Lion King” and various Spider-Man vehicles).

However, his early Gambino mixtapes, “I Am Just a Rapper,” “I Am Just a Rapper 2” and “Culdesac,” were unfiltered, exposing the identity of a talented but bitter outsider determined to be a top star.

Glover’s early tracks on those projects and his debut album, “Camp,” seemed to earn him fans and critics alike.

Raised as a Jehovah’s Witness in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, and sent to a predominantly white high school, he addressed preconceptions about black culture, lashing out at anonymous critics who called him “Oreo” for not presenting himself as black enough.

“I think that kid really wanted a home,” Glover said. “I was raised in the ’80s and ’90s — there was Oprah, Michael Jordan, Eddie Murphy; there weren’t a lot of alternatives” for people of color.

The single “This Is America,” released in 2018, became a protest anthem and won four Grammys — including record and song of the year — beating out Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Lady Gaga.

It was November of that year, and his father, Donald Sr., died, months after the arrival of Glover’s second child (a third was born in 2020). Becoming a parent and losing his own father made him reconsider even more where he put his energy.

“Bando Stone & the New World” grew out of an idea for a feature film he had years ago, about a musician recording his masterpiece on a remote island when a global catastrophe occurs. Telling a story about the possible end of the world was a way to explore ideas about the character and meaning of the work.

“I thought it was a really great journey to make music without knowing what the purpose of it was,” she said. “I feel like everyone goes through that, not just artists. That feeling of, ‘What’s the point of all this?’”

Making the album forced Glover to answer that question for himself.

He recalled that some people who were present during the making of the new album questioned his more tender or sincere moments. But, in the end, he prevailed. At 40 years old, he has no one left but himself.

“I think grace is undervalued in the world,” Glover said. “When I carry my son on my shoulders, I feel a deep joy. That’s real.”

