The Bulls of Celaya They boast of being the only team in the short history of the Expansion League to advance directly to the league six consecutive times, and therefore we believe that it is time for the good work of their board, players and coaching staff to be seen. compensated with the intention of the title of the present edition.

The eleven horned in the last tournament had to settle for the runner-up, when they fell in the final series against the Iron Colts of Atlante and it is the only time they have been so close to the crown.

Today, once again at the eleventh of the shoal, he has the excellent opportunity to aspire to his first championship and we will see if he can finally cut that chain of tournaments without being able to savor the glory

It is good to comment that the celayenses are directed by the experienced coach Francisco Ramirezwho also already led the Alteños de Tepatitlán to the title and wants to become a two-time champion of the Mexican second division tournament.

However, we must be very clear with the celayasince if he really wants to fulfill his dream of being the new king, he must prove it in the league, which is the instance that has cost him a lot of work to overcome in previous tournaments.

By the way, in this same circuit there are clubs that continue to claim an opportunity to be in the first division and for this they continue to invest a lot of money in their facilities, as is the case of the Cimarrones de Hermosillo that have just opened at their Heroes de Nacozari stadium. , one of the most modern lighting system.

Stadiums like the Azteca in Mexico City and the Xolos in Tijuana already have that striking play of lights and it is first world.

NATIONAL. We are now less than two weeks away from the start in Culiacán, the first national tournament for veterans, distributed in four different divisions and one of the most requested has been that of 65 years and older in which 12 squads are already on the warpath . In the other three remaining there will be a minimum of six tables, but the official information will only be known in the previous meeting scheduled for May 3.

For this Wednesday, the organizing committee headed by Raúl Alfonso Aceves Martínez will carry out an inspection of the facilities of the Sagarpa sports unit, headquarters of the great event to check that everything is in order for the day of the opening ceremony.

PROSPECT. When the former professional referee and who commands a group of Nazarenes from the town of Pericos told us that the young referee Orlando López was an excellent element, he did not lie to us, since the aforementioned sanctioned the platinum clash between Deportivo in a very correct way. Reyes Medina and Deportivo Torrero. Yes friend Mario, this boy Orlando has good wood.

REFLECTION: Trying to achieve perfection ends up exhausting whoever does it, by never being able to reach their goal.

We recommend you read: