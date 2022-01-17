It was a remarkable statement that the 34 professional football clubs released on Friday. As of January 28, they want to play with the public again. If ‘The Hague’ is still against this by then, it is time for the ‘inevitable next step’, they wrote in a joint statement: ‘the demonstrative opening of the stadiums’.

“A cry for help” Jan de Jong of the Eredivisie CV calls it Monday morning. “There are not so many arguments not to open up football as well.”

Like he was at the talk show table on Friday evening Beau did, he lists the arguments why it is justified to admit the public. “Stadiums have never been sources of infection. When entering, everyone is asked for their QR code. And it is a staged outdoor event, which means that everyone is in a designated place. Interaction between supporters is therefore limited. Like the number of travel movements, the third argument. There are only two clubs where some fans travel greater distances and those are Ajax and Feyenoord. The rest come much more from their own region.”

The clubs conclude that little or nothing is done with that information in political The Hague. They have the feeling that they are “low on the agenda”, although some club directors also recognize that professional football has not sufficiently organized its lobby. They doubt whether the cabinet members really understand what professional football means for the eight million enthusiasts that bind the sport in the Netherlands, such as PwC. last year concluded in a study commissioned by the KNVB, the ECV and the Coöperatie Eerste Divisie.

So the 34 professional clubs are now standing up for their financial interests in particular. Last season alone, playing without an audience led to damage of more than a hundred million euros, according to the clubs. “We do not want to be dependent on government funds,” says De Jong. In the little two years since the corona outbreak, the clubs received approximately 90 million euros in government support.

vain hope

„You can think: the matches are on TV, so the clubs will make it? But we don’t live on that alone,” says Thijs van Es, general manager of Eredivisie club FC Utrecht. The beer pump and ticket sales: that’s how the clubs earn more money. Van Es: „We have to add money non-stop. Meanwhile, season ticket holders are calling to ask when they will be compensated. Rightly so. Same story with companies that put money into a club, sponsors for example. We cannot continuously push any refunds forward.”

It is mainly the uncertainty that breaks up clubs, says Van Es. After the stadiums closed “quite abruptly” in November, there was hope of reopening every few weeks. In vain. “I think it’s humane to inform people where they stand. In December, money would be made available for top sport, but we have not heard anything about that either. That total lack of perspective results in merciless stress. We therefore had to send out this signal.”

Inquiries show that all clubs are actually considering opening their stadiums from Friday 28 January. “But in practice it will be very difficult,” says interim director Edwin Reijntjes of first divisionist ADO Den Haag. As long as the same rules remain in force, he suspects that the “local triangle” (mayor, police and the public prosecutor) will not allow ADO to play against De Graafschap in front of the public on the last Sunday of January. “And we ourselves do not go against the security policy.”

Utrecht director Van Es: “In our industry, in which we have to deal with large numbers of visitors, cooperation with the police and the municipality is crucial. Assume that no club in the Netherlands wants to break it off. No stadium will open without consultation. That is exactly what we want to have now. We can no longer sit still.”

Jan-Willem van Dop, director of Eredivisie club Go Ahead Eagles, hopes for an open dialogue on Tuesday afternoon when he visits the mayor of Deventer. “I was inspired by those entrepreneurs in Geleen who called for opening the doors for one day,” says Van Dop. “I also said that in the Eredivisie group app: let’s take that as an example. Instead of waiting for someone from the KNVB to achieve something in The Hague, we must take action ourselves. Look at the protest action Kapsalon Theater in which more than thirty-five theaters are already participating. Also the one from Deventer. I’m curious what our mayor thinks about that.”

Will professional football actually see a bit of civil disobedience in the near future? Van Dop: “If the rules do not change, we will open the stadiums once if necessary.”

Mixed feelings

Paul Depla, mayor of Breda, has also read the statement. He is the so-called ‘football mayor’, the foreman of all mayors of the 31 municipalities with a professional football club. “We can’t just look the other way for once,” he says. “If rules are broken, enforcement is always taken.”

According to Depla, the municipalities will follow the same line as for catering establishments that opened in protest. “We understand the actions, but there is always a warning. It is not for nothing that the bars have not been open after such a protest day.”

Depla has mixed feelings about the cry for help from the professional clubs. “If you look at the catering industry… those people have had to eat their pension. Or to the cultural sector, where people literally fall over. With all due respect, football isn’t that pathetic. It is a great pity that we cannot go to the stadium, but also consider what this statement does to the image of the sector. Football has always had a special status. When the whole of the Netherlands was locked, football could continue.”

Jan de Jong, of Eredivisie CV: “We are the entertainment for the common man and woman. That is also culture. It is about an equality principle: is it safe or is it not safe? Not because one has it harder than the other. A hundred million euros extra loss on a total turnover of six hundred million seems to me a valid argument. It is important that you explain why you as a sector can open in a responsible manner. It is about the signal that we now want to give in time. Otherwise we would have already opened the doors last weekend…”

On Friday, the football mayors will discuss the intentions of the clubs, who in turn hope to talk to the minister as soon as possible. “We are on the short term,” says De Jong. ADO director Reijntjes: „We are the number one entertainment sector. There is too little talk about that in politics.”